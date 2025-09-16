Historical 'Pilgrimage Road' unveiled in Jerusalem during Rubio's visit

Recommended -

United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio departed Monday night to Qatar after his visit to Jerusalem that followed Israel's strike on Doha targeting Hamas military leaders.

During his visit, he participated in a series of meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers, and visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem with the Prime Minister.

On the last night of his visit, Monday night, Rubio and his wife joined the Prime Minister and his wife on a visit to the City of David in Jerusalem for the inauguration of the fully exposed "Pilgrimage Road," a road that once led from the Pool of Siloam to the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

"This is forever our city. It will never be divided again, and there will be no Palestinian state. Any unilateral action will be met with unilateral action," Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the event.