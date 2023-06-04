Drug-smuggling attempts have grown in frequency on the Israeli-Egyptian frontier, including one preceding Saturday's deadly attack

Israel and Egypt will boost the security arrangements on their border, including installing new surveillance towers and cameras, a report claimed on Sunday. The measures would come on the heels of a deadly cross-border incursion by an Egyptian policeman, who killed three Israeli soldiers on Saturday.

The frontier, stretching to some 125 miles, is usually peaceful, as the neighbors share close security ties, though there are frequent reports of drug smuggling, including one that took place prior to the deadly violence and may have provided an opportunity for the assailant to infiltrate into Israel unobserved.

The report, by the Al-Arabiya network, provided no further details on the plan's implementation.

Earlier Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded a full joint investigation with Cairo.

"Israel relayed a clear message to the Egyptian government. We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough," Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks about Saturday's incident.

"We will refresh procedures and methods of operations and also the measures to reduce to a minimum the smuggling and to ensure tragic attacks like this do not happen again."