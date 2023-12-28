UNIFIL calls for probe as peacekeeper injured in assault in southern Lebanon

'Unidentified individuals' in Lebanon stopped and attacked a UNIFIL patrol breaking car windows and injuring one peacekeeper

A member of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was injured during an attack by local youths in Taybeh on Wednesday night.

The Indonesian peacekeeper was targeted while on patrol, and the assailants not only inflicted harm on the peacekeeper but also damaged a UNIFIL vehicle.

UNIFIL issued a statement on Thursday condemning the attack and urging Lebanese authorities to conduct a thorough and swift investigation. The international peacekeeping mission emphasized the need for all perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"These attacks are not only condemnable, but they are violations of [UN Security Council] Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law," stated UNIFIL, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that unidentified individuals stopped and attacked a patrol of UNIFIL's Indonesian contingent, breaking car windows and injuring one peacekeeper.

The peacekeeping mission, established in 1978, has been instrumental in maintaining calm in southern Lebanon. Its current mandate involves enforcing a UN resolution that prohibits armed operations by the Lebanese group Hezbollah near the ceasefire line, serving as the de facto border between Lebanon and Israel. UNIFIL's role became even more crucial after the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, leading to the adoption of Resolution 1701.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, as the linchpin for resolving the crisis. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has recently reiterated the importance of fully implementing the resolution, which calls for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah to the north of the Litani River. Resolution 1701 expands UNIFIL's responsibilities, and its approximately 10,000 peacekeepers are tasked with monitoring the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.