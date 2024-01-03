IDF drone hits terrorists launching explosives during West Bank arrest raid

The Israeli security forces described the event as an ongoing 'extensive operation to counter terrorism in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Wednesday morning that a drone strike was carried out on terrorists launching explosives during a West Bank counterterrorism raid, during which 18 wanted persons were arrested.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police operated in what was described as "an extensive operation to counter terrorism in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp," located in the West Bank.

The operation in Noor al-Shams refugee camp had included questioning dozens of suspects, as well as the arrest of six wanted persons "so far," and military equipment was confiscated. During the activity, terrorists threw explosives at the Israeli security forces and the IDF hit the targets endangering the troops with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"The activity continues even at this hour," the IDF indicated in its press statement.

During an overnight operation in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, the security forces arrested four wanted persons and confiscated weapons. The IDF said there were no Israeli casualties.

The IDF statement concluded that there have been over 2,570 wanted persons arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, approximately 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.