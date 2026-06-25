Israel and Lebanon are engaged in US-facilitated talks in Washington over a proposal that would see Israeli forces gradually hand over parts of southern Lebanon to the Lebanese Armed Forces. The plan centers on defined "pilot zones" where US-vetted and trained Lebanese troops would take control before moving on to the next area. Israel has said it intends to eventually withdraw to the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometers from the Israeli border, while maintaining a buffer zone along it. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed the pilot zone discussions are ongoing and awaiting Israeli approval.

The talks face several challenges: Hezbollah has rejected Beirut's participation in the Washington negotiations entirely, and Iran has sought to fold Lebanon into its broader interim deal with the US, under which both sides pledged to uphold Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. A joint US-Iran statement from Monday also called for a "de-confliction cell" to help hold the ceasefire, though its operational details remain under review. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY