Israel-Lebanon talks extended an extra day as deal on IDF withdrawal not yet finalized | LIVE BLOG
US-backed negotiations continue into another day as both sides discuss a phased handover of Israeli-controlled territory to the Lebanese army, with Hezbollah opposed and a ceasefire holding tenuously
Israel and Lebanon are engaged in US-facilitated talks in Washington over a proposal that would see Israeli forces gradually hand over parts of southern Lebanon to the Lebanese Armed Forces. The plan centers on defined "pilot zones" where US-vetted and trained Lebanese troops would take control before moving on to the next area. Israel has said it intends to eventually withdraw to the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometers from the Israeli border, while maintaining a buffer zone along it. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed the pilot zone discussions are ongoing and awaiting Israeli approval.
The talks face several challenges: Hezbollah has rejected Beirut's participation in the Washington negotiations entirely, and Iran has sought to fold Lebanon into its broader interim deal with the US, under which both sides pledged to uphold Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. A joint US-Iran statement from Monday also called for a "de-confliction cell" to help hold the ceasefire, though its operational details remain under review. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
IDF soldier moderately injured, three others lightly in close-quarters encounter with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
A State Department official confirms talks between Israel and Lebanon remain ongoing, with both parties set to reconvene in Washington on Thursday morning.
"Israel and Lebanon talks remain ongoing as we continue to facilitate. Parties will reconvene tomorrow at 9AM ET to continue their work toward an agreement."
Israel-Lebanon talks are set to continue deep into Thursday night and resume Friday, according to the Israeli embassy in Washington