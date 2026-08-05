Israel successfully tests upgraded Arrow missile defense system

Israel successfully tested its Arrow missile defense system on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense said, as the country continues to upgrade its long-range air defense capabilities following repeated ballistic missile attacks over the past three years.

The Ministry of Defense said the trial was part of a multi-year development program for the Arrow Weapon System and evaluated new capabilities designed to counter future missile threats. It did not disclose details of the test.

The Arrow system, which includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors, is the upper tier of Israel's multilayered air and missile defense network. Israeli officials said the system has intercepted ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen in recent years, including exo-atmospheric interceptions.

The defense ministry said information gathered during Wednesday's test will be used to support further upgrades to the system as regional threats continue to evolve.

The Arrow system works alongside Israel's David's Sling, Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. It combines long-range radar, battle management and fire control systems with interceptors designed to destroy ballistic missiles at high altitude.

The program is jointly developed by Israel and the United States. Israel Aerospace Industries serves as the prime contractor, while ELTA develops the radar systems. Elbit Systems, Tomer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and U.S.-based STARK Aerospace are among the key industrial partners.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the successful test demonstrated Israel's ability to continue improving its missile defense capabilities following their operational use during the war.

The test was attended by senior Israeli defense officials and representatives of the US Missile Defense Agency, which partners with Israel on the development and production of the Arrow program.