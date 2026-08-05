Oketz dog leads IDF troops to rocket-filled Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza

Israeli forces operating in southern Gaza uncovered and destroyed an underground tunnel network containing dozens of rockets belonging to terrorist organizations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by troops from the Paratroopers Brigade under the command of the Gaza Division. According to the military, the tunnel was located with assistance from a dog from the Oketz canine unit.

After the discovery, combat engineers from the Gaza Division, together with the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, demolished the underground infrastructure.

The IDF said its forces continue operations along the Yellow Line, targeting terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground. Troops from the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will respond to any immediate threats, the military added.

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The announcement follows another recent operation by the 188th Armored Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, during which Israeli forces dismantled more than 10 Hamas tunnels used to support terrorist activities. According to the IDF, one of the tunnels had previously been used to hold hostages.

During that operation, troops also seized a cache of weapons, including rocket launchers, rockets, grenades, explosive devices and Kalashnikov rifles, while establishing new defensive positions and routes to strengthen Israel's security presence in the area.

The 188th Armored Brigade has been operating in southern Gaza for the past eight months, conducting defensive missions and dismantling terrorist infrastructure along the Yellow Line.