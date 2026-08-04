Qatar, Egypt and Turkey condemn Israeli strikes in Gaza, warn ceasefire at risk

Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, the three countries mediating efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, issued a joint statement on Monday condemning Israel's ongoing military strikes in the enclave, warning that the operations threaten the implementation of the next phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The mediators accused Israel of violating international law and international humanitarian law, alleging that recent strikes have hit medical infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, including women and children.

According to the joint statement, the continued Israeli military operations constitute a breach of the agreement and undermine efforts to implement its second phase, “particularly following Hamas’ acceptance of the roadmap, especially the provision concerning the confinement of weapons.”

The mediators warned that continued hostilities risk reversing recent de-escalation efforts while further worsening the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar, Egypt and Turkey called on Israel to uphold its obligations under international law and to honor the commitments made under the ceasefire framework. They urged the protection of civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian workers, while calling for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance into Gaza.

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In the joint statement, the three countries called on the international community “to exert the necessary pressure on Israel to ensures the completion of President Trump’s peace plan.“