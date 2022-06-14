Israel and Italy discuss gas export deal

'Europe needs energy resources, and Israel can provide gas,' says Israeli premier Naftali Bennett

Israel and Italy discussed establishing a gas export agreement that could extend to several European countries, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday in Jerusalem.

"Europe needs energy resources, and Israel can provide gas," Bennett announced.

While discussing the maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon, the premier took the opportunity to send a message to Beirut.

"I hope that Lebanon will let us exploit the gas resources in the area because they could benefit both our countries," Bennett said.

Also, on a trip to Israel alongside Mario Draghi, the President of the European Commission confirmed that the EU aims to "strengthen" its energy cooperation with the Jewish state in response to Russia's energy "blackmail."

"The Kremlin's behavior only strengthens our desire to free ourselves from our dependence on Russian fossil fuels," said Ursula von der Leyen.

"For example, we are currently exploring ways to strengthen our energy cooperation with Israel," she explained, citing a project for an undersea electricity cable linking the Jewish state, Cyprus and Greece and a "pipeline" in the eastern Mediterranean.

Haim Tzach / GPO Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in Jerusalem, June 14, 2022

Israel is working hard to export some of its vast offshore gas resources to Europe, which seeks to replace Russian fossil fuel purchases since the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime squeezed supply.

Von der Leyen met Monday night with Israeli Foreign and Energy Ministers Yair Lapid and Karin Elharrar and is scheduled to meet Tuesday night with Bennett.