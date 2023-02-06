A rock & a hard place: Ukraine demands condemnation, loans from Israel

Eli Cohen is expected to visit the Ukrainian capital sometime this week for the re-opening of Israel’s embassy

Ukraine has presented Israel with a list of demands ahead of an expected visit by the Jewish state’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Kyiv this week, among them a public condemnation of Russia’s invasion and a $500 million loan.

Cohen is expected to visit the Ukrainian capital sometime this week for the re-opening of Israel’s embassy, making him the first foreign minister from the Middle East and the first Israeli minister to visit the city since the war broke out nearly a year ago.

Kyiv sees his visit and how he responds to the requests – which also include medical treatment in Israel, anti-missile technology, and public support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity – as a test of Israel’s new government and its policy toward the war. Cohen will reportedly meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and asked to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who could potentially be in Belgium at the time addressing European Union leaders.

A Ukrainian official said such a meeting would only take place if Israel shows a willingness to positively answer Kyiv’s requests: “Zelensky won’t meet Cohen just for a photo op.”

Along with the condemnation of Russia’s “special military operation” and half a billion dollars in loans, Kyiv has urged Israel to bring wounded soldiers and civilians to the Jewish state for medical treatment, and asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to continue developing an early rocket warning system for Ukraine.

Also on the list of demands was for Jerusalem to get behind a peace proposal presented by Zelensky in December 2022, which includes calling on Moscow to recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity and to withdraw all forces.

But Israel is stuck between a rock and hard place when it comes to Russia and Ukraine. Since the early stages of the war, Israel has tried to balance its policy between Ukraine and Russia to keep relations with both governments intact.

Kyiv has been frustrated by Israel’s policy over the last year. Zelensky, who is Jewish, said several times he expected to get more support from Israel. Furthermore, one of Cohen’s first acts after being appointed to his role last month was to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, a heavily criticized conversation, especially by Ukraine and its Western allies.

From Israel’s point of view, Cohen’s visit is, if nothing else, an important show of support for the war-torn country.