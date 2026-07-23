Israel sets new export record as overseas sales hit $169 billion

Israeli exports climbed to a record $169 billion in 2025, the highest level ever recorded, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The new milestone surpasses the previous record set in 2022 and reflects the resilience of Israel's economy despite ongoing regional conflict, geopolitical tensions, international boycott campaigns, and a more challenging global business environment.

The record performance was driven largely by Israel's world-leading high-tech sector, which continues to account for a significant share of the country's exports. Innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software and advanced technologies has helped sustain export growth even as businesses navigated ongoing security challenges and global economic uncertainty.

Israel has also strengthened its position as a global technology hub, ranking among the world's leading countries in artificial intelligence talent and innovation. The country's deep concentration of AI expertise has reinforced its competitiveness in international markets and supported continued demand for Israeli technology and services.

Beyond technology, Israel's industrial sector also posted solid gains, reflecting broad-based growth across multiple export industries. Advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and precision engineering continued to contribute to export performance, underscoring the diversity of the country's export economy.

At the same time, Israel has continued to diversify its trade relationships by expanding its presence in fast-growing Asian markets. Exports to countries including India, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines have increased in recent years, reducing dependence on traditional European markets and creating new opportunities for long-term growth.

The shift comes as European demand has softened amid geopolitical tensions and a more complex international trading environment. By strengthening commercial ties across Asia, Israel is positioning itself to benefit from some of the world's fastest-growing economies and largest consumer markets.

The Ministry of the Economy has also expanded efforts to promote Israeli businesses abroad through its global network of economic missions, which currently includes 55 economic offices worldwide, with additional offices expected to open in the coming years.

Looking ahead, early economic indicators suggest export momentum has continued into 2026. While Israel's trade balance remains in deficit, the gap has narrowed as exports continue to grow, pointing to sustained demand for Israeli products and services.