Israel: Netanyahu reaches 63 nods to form government

Netanyahu will receive the mandate to form a government in the coming days

Representatives of Israel’s United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Religious Zionism, and Otzma Yehudit parties on Thursday formally backed Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu for prime minister, giving the incoming premier enough recommendations to form a government.

After meetings between party representatives and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and in addition to the nods from Likud and Shas members the day prior, Netanyahu now has 63 recommendations and will receive the mandate to form a government on Sunday.

Herzog met with the party officials a day after he was overheard on a hot mic saying “the entire world” was concerned about the inclusion in Israel’s government of far-fight lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir – whose Otzma Yehudit party ran alongside the Religious Zionism and Noam blocs in last week’s election.

“You’re going to have a problem with the Temple Mount. That’s a critical issue,” Herzog was heard telling Shas members, adding: “You have a partner that the entire world is anxious about.”

Ben-Gvir is an open supporter of Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, which violates the current status quo. The far-right lawmaker has visited the flashpoint site multiple times, notably during times of increased tension.

After the party’s meeting with Herzog, UTJ lawmakers said they would not support any changes at the holy site.

“We’re concerned with any steps that anyone takes on the Temple Mount,” said UTJ MK Uri Maklev. Party MK Ya’akov Asher added that UTJ “will not take part in any change” to the status quo, and MK Meir Porush chimed in with: “Netanyahu won’t either.”