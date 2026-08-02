Israeli court freezes Ben Gvir's plan to place crocodiles around Ketziot Prison

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday temporarily halted a controversial government plan to place crocodiles around Ketziot Prison in southern Israel, pending further legal review.

The ruling came after an emergency petition filed by the animal rights organization Let the Animals Live. The court issued an interim injunction barring any steps to transfer the reptiles until it rules on the case. The state has until August 16 to respond.

The proposal, championed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, called for crocodiles to be placed in a water-filled perimeter surrounding Ketziot Prison, where Hamas security prisoners are among those held. Ben Gvir argued the move would bolster security and said the idea was inspired by similar facilities in Florida.

The plan would have required changing the legal status of the crocodiles so they could be placed under the authority of the Israel Prison Service.

However, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority opposed the initiative, arguing that comparisons to Florida were not applicable and that no feasibility study or appropriate infrastructure had been presented to safely house crocodiles in the Negev desert.

In its petition, Let the Animals Live said preparatory work had already begun, including excavation of a canal around the prison and contacts with crocodile farms. The organization also alleged that approximately 21 million shekels had been allocated for the project and argued the decision was made without following the recommendations of professional authorities or legal advisers. It warned the plan could pose risks to the animals, public safety, and the environment.

Responding to the court's decision, Ben Gvir sharply criticized the judiciary, accusing the courts of blocking measures aimed at strengthening deterrence against terrorist prisoners. He reiterated his longstanding criticism of Israel's judicial system, arguing the intervention prevented the government from implementing an initiative designed to enhance prison security.