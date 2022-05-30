Israeli ministers call to outlaw far-right Lehava and La Familia

'They undoubtedly harm Israel’s security, Israel’s internal security,' says Omer Barlev

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev called on Monday for the far-right groups La Familia and Lehava to be declared terrorist organizations.

This comes a day after the Jerusalem Day flag march, with both groups at the forefront of the violence and inflammatory rhetoric during the parade, including screaming chants like "Death to Arabs" and "Your village should burn."

Members of both groups were also seen attacking Arab residents of the Old City, according to The Times of Israel.

Both groups have been tied to cases of violence against Arabs and Muslims throughout Israel over the past several years.

La Familia is, in name only, a fan club of Jerusalem's Beitar soccer team, though the team has distanced itself from the organization due to its racist and violent behavior.

Lehava regularly employs violence for its anti-interfaith and anti-homosexual aims, primarily targeting Arab men. Members have been involved in arson attacks on churches and mixed Arab-Jewish schools.

"As defense minister, I believe that the time has come to consider terrorist organization designations for groups like La Familia and Lehava. I know that the subject has been brought up to security organizations, and I trust the heads of the organization to make that consideration in the cleanest and best way possible,” Gantz said, ToI reported.

Barlev seconded the notion shortly after Gantz's statements, saying he had sought the action before becoming a cabinet minister.

“I intend to once again appeal to the attorney general in order to outlaw them,” he said. “They undoubtedly harm Israel’s security, Israel’s internal security.”