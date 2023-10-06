Eritrean women demonstrate in Tel Aviv, demanding protection

On the same day, Israel Police were able to thwart an attempt on the life of an individual from Eritrea by three political opponents

Eritrean women and children demonstrated near the Tel Aviv district police HQ, on Thursday, to protest for protection against supporters of Eritrea’s regime.

The rally, which took place without incident, came after several violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime in Tel Aviv and Netanya last month.

The gathered women spoke of their daily fear of the "Reds" (a nickname for Eritrean regime's supporters), saying they were afraid to leave their homes, and afraid for their children when they were outside.

Protesters called for refugee status to be granted to opponents of the Eritrean regime (who have been styled as "the Blues"). Specifically as the Reds consider anyone who opposes the government in Eritrea to be a "coward" who must be killed.

"We turned to the police for protection, but they didn't listen to us. We also hear what's happening in Europe with opponents of the regime and there's great concern. We just want protection,” a protestor told the Israeli Walla! News.

Also on Thursday, Israel Police thwarted an attempt to harm an individual from Eritrea that was being planned by three other Eritreans.

In the coastal city of Ashdod, south of Tel Aviv, the police received information about an intention to carry out an attack, and arrested three Eritrean suspects in their thirties to fifties.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea and pro regime activists clash with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv, Israel.

Investigators were able to uncover correspondence and WhatsApp groups that were created, which were used for planning to harm the life of another person, and even circulating a picture of the “target.”