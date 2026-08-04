Tel Aviv Vice Mayor challenges NYC Mayor Mamdani to charity boxing match

Tel Aviv Vice Mayor Guy Avner issued a public challenge to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, inviting him to settle their ideological differences inside a boxing ring for charity.

In a video statement published to Instagram, Vice Mayor Avner directly addressed the American mayor while framing the proposed match as a direct response to Mamdani's rhetoric.

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"Mayor Mamdani, you've been saying a lot of horrible stuff, creating a lot of hatred towards the Jewish people," Avner said in the video message. "As the Vice Mayor of Tel Aviv, I'm going to stand strong. I love America, I love New York City, but you, Mamdani, you're bad news. And you're going to stop dissing the Jewish people and the great state of Israel. I'm coming for you. There's nowhere to run. There's nowhere to hide. It's time. You and me, face to face. Let's go."

In the caption, Avner offered to host the exhibition bout in Israel, adding a provocative reference to recent comments made by the New York mayor regarding Israeli leadership: "We can have it in Tel Aviv, don't worry, you won't get arrested."

"Boxing is about facing your opponent directly," Avner explained. "Mayor Mamdani has repeatedly thrown punches at Israel, the IDF, and many Jews around the world with his rhetoric. Instead of fighting through headlines and social media, I invited him to step into the ring, where there are rules, respect, and accountability."

Avner added that all proceeds raised from ticket sales and broadcasting rights would be donated to a charity chosen by Mayor Mamdani.

"At a time when antisemitism is rising around the world, and Israel continues to face existential threats, public leaders have a responsibility to lower the temperature, not inflame it," Avner said. "I felt it was important to draw a line and challenge the normalization of rhetoric that many Jews experience as deeply hostile."

The boxing challenge comes amidst months of diplomatic friction between Israeli leadership and Mayor Mamdani. Since taking office, Mamdani's progressive foreign policy stances have consistently drawn sharp rebukes from Israeli diplomatic figures and cabinet ministers.

Tensions reached a high point following remarks Mamdani made regarding the upcoming UN General Assembly. In an interview, Mamdani suggested his administration was examining whether local law enforcement could enforce International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York.

While Mamdani later walked back the statements, acknowledging that municipal authorities lack the legal jurisdiction to execute ICC warrants, the comments sparked fierce backlash across the Israeli political spectrum.

For his part, Mayor Mamdani has repeatedly rejected allegations of antisemitism, drawing a firm distinction between opposition to the policies of the Israeli government and prejudice against Jewish communities.