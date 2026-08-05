'Tell your parents we will support you': Netanyahu meets new IDF recruits

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the Tel Hashomer recruitment and selection center on Wednesday, where he met with new Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recruits preparing to begin their military service in the Artillery Corps and the Givati Brigade.

During the visit, Netanyahu accompanied the recruits through the various stages of the induction process, including the administrative procedures leading up to the issuance of their military uniforms. He also spent time speaking with the young men and women, answering their questions and discussing the significance of their upcoming service.

Addressing the recruits after the tour, the prime minister said he was deeply moved by the diversity of the new soldiers, describing them as a reflection of Israeli society.

"They come from all over the country, religious and secular, from the north and the south, from cities and villages. It is an Israeli mosaic," Netanyahu said.

He emphasized what he described as the strong sense of unity within Israeli society despite its diversity.

"Our unity is much broader than people think," he said. "We have come to defend our one and only country. We are pushing back our enemies, and we know that our future is a future shared by all."

Netanyahu concluded his remarks with a message directed not only to the recruits but also to their families.

"Tell your fathers and mothers that we will support you," he said. "We are sending you to protect the country, and we will protect you as well. Go forward and succeed."