Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan announced on July 28 a collaboration with OpenAI to deploy the company's enterprise healthcare AI platform. In a press release, the hospital says it will give physicians, nurses, researchers and staff secure access to an AI-powered clinical reasoning tool designed to support faster, evidence-based medical decisions.

The rollout, led by the AI Center at ARC, Sheba's healthcare transformation unit, is described as one of the first large-scale deployments of generative AI across an entire hospital system. Clinicians across Sheba's network will gain access to OpenAI's ChatGPT for Healthcare platform, which can synthesize peer-reviewed studies, clinical guidelines, and public health sources, with citations and publication dates attached to each response so clinicians can verify the underlying evidence.

The collaboration will also let Sheba integrate its own clinical protocols and policy documents into the platform, so responses align with the hospital's approved standards. Beyond clinical use, the system is intended to support administrative work, including automating routine tasks and reducing documentation burdens. Sheba will additionally receive early access to OpenAI's newest models for research through the company's API.

"We are not just implementing AI in medicine but building a fully AI-powered hospital, and providing secure access to the world's most advanced AI is a decisive step in that transformation," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center and founder and director of ARC. He said the tool would let physicians, nurses and researchers surface relevant evidence within seconds while easing administrative burden.

The partnership builds on Sheba's existing AI initiatives, including its SmartER ambient AI platform in the emergency department and a 2025 collaboration with Nvidia and Mount Sinai. Implementation planning was overseen by Alon Agmon, the AI Center's director of technology.

The hospital said the deployment includes security and governance safeguards: OpenAI's models will not be trained on Sheba's data, and patient information will remain protected through data isolation and audit systems aligned with healthcare regulatory requirements. Final medical decisions will remain the responsibility of Sheba's clinicians, the release said.

Sheba, based in Ramat Gan, has been ranked a World's Best Hospital by Newsweek for eight consecutive years, from 2019 to 2026.