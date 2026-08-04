Israeli surgeons implant first fully 3D-printed personalized chest wall in cancer patient

Surgeons at Rabin Medical Center's Beilinson Hospital have performed what they describe as Israel's first implantation of a fully personalized, 3D-printed chest wall in a young woman suffering from an exceptionally rare tumor of the sternum.

The patient, a woman in her twenties, was diagnosed with a rare cancer that had spread across much of her breastbone, requiring surgeons to remove nearly the entire front portion of her chest wall in a highly complex operation.

Removing the sternum is considered one of the most challenging procedures in thoracic surgery. Beyond eliminating the tumor, surgeons must reconstruct the bony framework that protects the heart and lungs while maintaining the stability required for normal breathing.

Traditionally, reconstruction in such cases relies on synthetic mesh, medical bone cement, and titanium plates. While these materials provide structural support, they can be associated with complications including infection, chest wall instability, and cosmetic concerns.

Instead, the Beilinson surgical team adopted an innovative approach, designing and manufacturing a patient-specific sternum and rib cage using advanced 3D-printing technology. The implant was custom-engineered to match the patient's anatomy with millimeter-level precision.

The implant was produced from a specialized synthetic polymer designed to encourage the patient's own tissue to grow into the material over time, allowing it to integrate with the body. It was also engineered to connect seamlessly to the remaining ribs, replacing the removed chest wall with an anatomically accurate reconstruction.

Surgeons performed the operation through a cosmetic incision intended to minimize visible scarring and maximize the patient's chances of returning to daily life with a natural appearance.

"The challenge in these operations is not only removing the tumor completely, but also restoring a stable chest wall that protects the heart and lungs while allowing normal breathing," said Dr. Yuri Sakhovich, Head of Thoracic Surgery at Beilinson Hospital. "This innovative reconstruction enabled us to achieve an unprecedented level of precision."

Dr. Israel Weiss, Head of Orthopedic Oncology at the hospital, said the patient's diagnosis represented "an extremely rare tumor in an even rarer location."

"Only a handful of similar cases have been described in the medical literature," Weiss said. "Three-dimensional printing technology allowed us to plan and rebuild an entire chest cage with complete personalization—something that has not previously been performed in Israel."

The groundbreaking procedure is part of a broader effort by the hospital to integrate advanced 3D-printing technology into complex oncologic reconstruction.

Later this month, Beilinson is scheduled to perform another pioneering operation on a 15-year-old boy whose aggressive tumor destroyed nearly half of his pelvis. Surgeons plan to remove the tumor and replace the damaged pelvic bone with a fully customized, 3D-printed polymer implant designed specifically for his anatomy.

Unlike conventional metal implants, the new polymer device is intended to allow bone to grow into its structure while maintaining strength comparable to metal and providing a more natural anatomical fit. Hospital officials say the procedure could offer a limb-sparing alternative for patients who might otherwise face amputation.

If successful, both operations could mark significant milestones in the application of personalized 3D-printing technology for complex cancer reconstruction in Israel.