Afghan leader hails 'security' to mark end of Ramadan

'Congratulations on victory, freedom and success. Congratulations on this security and for the Islamic system'

Afghanistan's supreme leader appeared publicly for only the second time in six years on Sunday, telling worshippers celebrating the end of Ramadan that the Taliban achieved freedom and security since seizing power last year.

Speaking just two days after a bomb ripped through a mosque in Kabul, an atmosphere of heightened security surrounded the man introduced as Haibatullah Akhundzada, the chief of the Taliban.

"Congratulations on victory, freedom, and success," he told thousands of worshippers at the Eidgah Mosque in the southern city of Kandahar, the hardline Islamist group's de facto power center.

"Congratulations on this security and for the Islamic system."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520698999698776066 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While the number of bombings across Afghanistan dropped since Kabul fell to the Taliban last August, attacks soared over the final two weeks of Ramadan, which ended Saturday for Afghans.

Dozens of civilians were killed in the primarily sectarian attacks – some claimed by the Islamic State group – targeting members of the Shiite and Sufi Muslim communities.

Friday's bombing of a Sunni mosque in the capital killed at least 50 people, Sunday’s attack left one dead, and two blasts last week killed 16.

Akhundzada delivered his brief address from one of the front rows of worshippers without turning to face the crowd, according to social media posts.

Taliban officials did not allow journalists to approach him, while two helicopters hovered over the mosque for the whole of the two-hour event.

An AFP correspondent who reported from the mosque confirmed that the voice said to be Akhundzada's came from the front rows of worshippers.