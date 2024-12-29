Israel monitors Iranian army training exercises

Israeli security services indicated that they are monitoring the exercises and training of the Iranian army to ensure that there is no hidden intention behind the drills, Israeli national broadcaster Kan reported on Sunday.

This comes amid growing calls for Israel to take action against Iran, after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel Beiteinu chairman and lawmaker Avigdor Liberman told Kan he supported a strike against Iran. "Without Iran, there is no Yemen," the former defense minister said. "We must decide whether we wait to receive missiles from Iran or if we carry out a preemptive strike, calming Iran and eliminating its nuclear program."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"We must move forward, we do not need to wait for missiles to explode here, in the heart of the country," he said.

Over the past weeks, the Houthis have escalated their rocket and drone attacks against Israel. The Iran-backed group even launched missiles at the Jerusalem area.

"The government is trying to normalize this madness," Liberman said. "We can eliminate the Iranian nuclear program ourselves. We have no choice. Following the announcement by the Director General of the IAEA that Iran has violated every agreement, we should have convened the cabinet for a marathon discussion. We do not need to wait, they have never given up the idea of destroying the 'Zionist entity.'"

Last Tuesday, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that the Iranian attack on October 1 was justified following the confirmation of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Tehran by Defense Minister Israel Katz.