Along with the local commander, Hussein Yazbek, and his three bodyguards, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group suffered one of its deadliest days

Hezbollah confirmed the death of four operatives, including a local commander in southern Lebanon. The four men were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike aimed at the Iranian-backed terror group's headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

Along with the local commander, Hussein Yazbek, and his three bodyguards, there were a reported total of nine Hezbollah operatives killed on Wednesday. It was one of the deadliest days for the Lebanese terror group since the cross-border fire with Israel began.

The latest announcement has brought the public death toll of Hezbollah operatives killed by IDF to 147, since the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7. Though some Israeli officials have estimated that the number could be higher.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Wednesday evening, saying his group does not fear war with Israel, “Whoever thinks about war with us will regret it, as war with us is very, very expensive. Our fighting will be without limits, rules or controls. We will go to the end."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742641748898156560 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Nasrallah speech came after an unclaimed targeted elimination of a senior Hamas leader, Saleh Al-Arouri, who resided in Beirut. The Hezbollah chief concluded, "this is a big and dangerous crime and will not remain without response.”

Following the speech, some countries began urging their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately. The appeals included Germany, Sweden and Canada.