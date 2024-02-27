UN peacekeeping force warns against 'shift' in attacks near Israel-Lebanon border

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that a recent “intensification” of cross border attacks by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and the Israeli military could put at risk a “political solution” to the conflict.

The peacekeeping force explained that it had been engaging the relevant parties, including recent meetings with the Lebanese president and commander of its armed forces, highlighting the “importance of all parties committing to Resolution 1701.”

The United States and France were also actively engaging relevant parties, with American senators also calling for a de-escalation and return to the United Nations Security Council resolution which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon.

UNIFIL posted on X, “Over the past days we have seen a concerning shift in the exchanges of fire. This conflict has already claimed too many lives and caused significant damage to houses and public infrastructure.”

“It has jeopardized the livelihoods and changed the life of tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line. Yet we now see an expansion and intensification of strikes,” the statement continued.

“In recent days, we have continued our active engagement with the parties to decrease tensions and prevent dangerous misunderstandings, but recent events have the potential to put at risk a political solution to this conflict,” UNIFIL explained.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

“We urge all parties involved to halt hostilities to prevent further escalation and leave space to a political and diplomatic solution that can bring back stability and ensure the safety of the people in this region,” the statement concluded.

Hezbollah and Israel were both vocal that the conflict could escalate and reach farther into the respective countries than the current exchanges of fire near the border, despite the heavy toll on life and the economy.