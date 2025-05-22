EXCLUSIVE: Druze delegation to meet Syrian gov't officials in UAE

A delegation of Israeli Druze is set to meet Syrian government officials in the United Arab Emirates, i24NEWS learned Wednesday.

The senior Israeli delegation will be led by the head of the community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, according to a Saudi source and a Druze source.

This is part of efforts by the Syrian government, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, to ease tensions with the community in his country after violence against Druze by jihadists in southern Syria.

The sides will meet in Abu Dhabi, although a spokesperson for Tarif declined to confirm the meeting. He did say that Tarif is engaged in both local and regional discussions to de-escalate the situation in Syria.