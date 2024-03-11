Morocco to begin delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza

Morocco is set to join international efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, the Royal Moroccan Air Force will begin airdrops of food supplies in Gaza.

Six Hercules military transport planes loaded with equipment took off this morning from Morocco and headed towards Israel. After refueling at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, barring any last-minute changes they are expected to conduct an airdrop of food and humanitarian supplies in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Moroccan initiative is in line with similar operations already carried out by several countries, such as Jordan, Egypt, the United States, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The order came from Moroccan King Mohammed VI and is being coordinated with Israel, with the aim being to offer a gesture of solidarity to the inhabitants of Gaza as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins.

Israel and Morocco re-established diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords, and the two countries also maintain security ties.