Palestinians publicly execute two 'collaborators' in West Bank - report

In the West Bank city of Tulkarm, two men were publicly executed after reportedly being accused of collaborating with Israeli forces

Amid celebrations for freed prisoners, two men accused of collaborating with Israeli forces were executed by Palestinian factions in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to Palestinian media reports.

The accusations against the two men were reportedly over involvement in the death of three terrorists, belonging to the Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror groups, earlier this month.

The men had reportedly "confessed" in a video recording, saying they helped the Israel Defense Forces, with one of them claiming to have received about $4,500 in return and the other getting about $2,677.

"We would like to inform you that there is no immunity for any informer or any traitor, and that whoever is proven to be involved in any case of assassination of our fighters, we will attack him, pursue him and impose a death sentence on him," an organization calling itself "Resistance Security" commented on the executions.

At the same time, celebrations were also being carried out in the West Bank as Palestinian security prisoners returned from Israeli jails, as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had brought 39 Palestinians freed as a part of the deal, out of 150 to 300 security-related prisoners that were being exchanged for 50 to 100 Israeli hostages.

Flash90 Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive at to Beitunia, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

A list of up to 300 prisoners was published by Israel's Justice Ministry, including the women and youth that could be released. The youngest are 14-year-olds held on charges ranging from attempted terror attacks, as well as for throwing explosives and Molotov cocktails.