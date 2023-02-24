‘Stand strong, Ukraine:’ People across the world mark year of Russia’s war

'I cannot find any words to describe how I and every single Ukrainian feels today because of this absolutely irrational, cruel, and awful war'

People around the world gathered on Friday to commemorate a grim year for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, from peace rallies in Europe and Asia to art stunts in the Middle East.

A wrecked Russian tank was put on display outside the Russian Embassy building in Berlin; a bloody cake with a skull on top left in a Belgrade street; Ukraine’s flag held aloft in Bangkok – only some of the images among memorials, stunts, and ceremonies held in solidarity with the war-torn country.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Ukraine’s envoy and some Ukrainian soldiers being trained there for a minute of silence in honor of those killed in the fighting. At a shopping mall in Liverpool, a teenage Ukrainian pianist forced to leave her country when the war broke out gave a solo performance.

Some 2,000 Ukrainian refugees gathered in the Netherlands to hear by video link a speech by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, as did hundreds in Belgium while waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Slava Ukraini,” meaning “Glory to Ukraine," AP News reported.

Ukrainians in Lebanon chanted slogans during a Beirut rally and held up signs saying, “Stand strong with Ukraine” and “No terrorism.” In Israel, the Tel Aviv Art Museum marked the anniversary with war photographs by Israeli photographer Ziv Koren projected on its facade, while simultaneously shown on giant screens in New York City’s Time Square.

Ziv Coren A photo of war-torn Ukraine, part of an exhibit in New York's Time Square and the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

Dozens of Ukrainian expatriates in South Korea convened outside the Russian Embassy in Seoul, demanding the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. In Thailand, several wept during a speech by the Ukrainian embassy’s charge d’affaires, in which he urged them to stay strong.

“I cannot find any words to describe how I and every single Ukrainian feels today because of this absolutely irrational, cruel, and awful war,” said Iliana Martsenyak in Bangkok, originally from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that has been pummeled by Russian barrages.