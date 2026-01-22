Israeli basketball star pushes back on political labels: "judge me by my game"

Israeli NBA standout Deni Avdija says he has reached a breaking point with what he describes as the constant politicization of his career, urging fans and critics alike to separate basketball from global disputes.

In an interview with The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers forward spoke candidly about the backlash he faces because of his nationality, saying his performances on the court are too often overshadowed by political commentary.

Avdija stressed that his focus is basketball, not geopolitics, and said he finds it disheartening when personal achievements are met with hostility unrelated to the game.

“I’m a professional athlete,” Avdija said. “That’s what I do. I work hard, I compete, and I try to help my team win. But instead of talking about basketball, people turn everything into politics.”

Avdija acknowledged that he stands by his country and takes pride in where he comes from, but said that does not mean he should be treated as a political spokesperson. He added that criticism often comes from people who lack a deep understanding of the region or its history.

“If you really know what’s going on and want to express an informed opinion, that’s one thing,” he said. “But if you don’t understand the situation and still attack me for it, that’s just unfair.”

While noting that events back home are serious and painful, Avdija said he does not believe his visibility as an NBA player obligates him to publicly weigh in on political matters. “People expect answers from me that I don’t have,” he said. “I didn’t make the world the way it is.”

The 25-year-old emphasized that his journey to the NBA was shaped by the support he received growing up in Israel, a fact he says he will never apologize for. “I’m proud of where I’m from,” Avdija said. “But everything else that gets dragged into it is unnecessary.”

Avdija is enjoying one of the strongest seasons of his career in Portland. Earlier this month, he made history as the first Israeli player to be named Western Conference Player of the Week. Although he did not secure enough fan votes to start in next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, he remains a candidate for selection by league coaches.

Drafted ninth overall in 2020 by the Washington Wizards, Avdija spent four seasons in the U.S. capital before being traded to the Trail Blazers ahead of the 2024–25 campaign. As his profile continues to rise, Avdija says his message is simple: let the conversation stay on the court.

READ MORE HERE:

• Israeli Deni Avdija falls short of NBA All-Star starting spot

• NBA spotlight: Israeli star Deni Avdija emerges as Portland’s unexpected leader

• NBA's Deni Avdija displays tribute to wounded actor Idan Amedi