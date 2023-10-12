'As long as U.S. exists, we will be on your side,' Blinken tells Israelis

Blinken: Speaking as a Jew, impossible not to sense echoes of Holocaust in Hamas slaughter

Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on a visit Thursday that the United States will "always" back Israel.

"You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself," Blinken said during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as war raged between Israel and Hamas.

"But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side."

Paying a solidarity visit after the weekend attacks that killed over 1,300 people in Israel, Blinken also gave a new death toll for US citizens, saying at least 25 were confirmed among the dead.

President Joe Biden has vowed unwavering support for Israel and not called for restraint against Hamas.

"I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew," said Blinken, adding that the echoes of the "darkest hours of Jewish history" were unmistakable in the images from the Hamas slaughter.

"I also come before you as a husband and father of young children. It's impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children," he said.

Blinken promised that the Biden administration and Congress would work together to meet military requests for Israel, which enjoys wide support across party lines.

"As Israel's defence needs evolve, we will work with Congress to make sure that they're met," he said.