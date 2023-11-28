Women were held in cages, Israeli hostage testimonies expose

These testimonies sharply contradict Hamas' claims of humane treatment or propaganda images of smiling abductees waving to their captors

Members of the Forum of Families of Hostages and the Missing disclosed harrowing details about the treatment of women kidnapped on Israeli territory and held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, these women were kept in cages, a claim supported by videos from Hamas' Telegram channel in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

Survivors, who recently gained their freedom, reported enduring limited food rations and dire living conditions during their captivity.

Merav Mor Munder, a cousin of Keren Munder, shared her experience with Israeli Channel 12, revealing that hostages received scarce information about the outside world.

Hannah Katzir, one of the captives, learned about her son's murder when the hostages were briefly allowed to listen to Israeli radio.

Katzir also discovered, upon her release, that her husband had also been kidnapped.

These testimonies sharply contradict Hamas' claims of humane treatment, which the organization purportedly demonstrated through propaganda images of smiling abductees waving to their captors during daily transfers to the Red Cross.

Critics argue that these gestures were made under duress, as many released hostages still have family members or friends in Hamas' custody.

Fearful of reprisals, they comply with Hamas' demands to ensure the safety of their loved ones.