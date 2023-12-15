Hamas claims its tunnels built to resist flooding

Terrorist group spokesperson also demanded 'complete cessation' of fighting in Gaza as a condition for continuing negotiations over hostages release

The Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan, during a press conference in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Thursday, said that the terrorists' tunnels were designed to withstand potential flooding. The statement came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had reportedly started pumping water in the tunnel system of the Gaza Strip.

"The tunnels were built by well-trained and educated engineers who considered all possible attacks from the occupation, including pumping water," said Hamdan. He added that the tunnels "are an integral part of the resistance, and all consequences and expected attacks have been taken into account."

Israel reportedly told the United States that the IDF started pouring sea water in Hamas's tunnels "on a limited basis" in order to assess efficiency of such an operation. Israeli officials are said to have assured their American counterparts that the "careful testing-out" is being conducted only in the tunnels that are known for sure not to hide any hostages kept by Hamas.

Hamdan also spoke on the reports of potential return to talks regarding the hostage and ceasefire deal. "There will be no negotiations and no return of the prisoners until after the complete cessation of the aggression against Gaza and responding to the demands of the resistance," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF reported eliminating terrorists squad underground.

