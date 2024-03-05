UNRWA head urges resumption of funding, says agency 'at a breaking point'

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said the agency “is at a breaking point” during an impassioned speech to the UN General Assembly Monday.

Lazzarini called for “urgent action” to continue funding UNRWA, after 16 countries withdrew support in response to proof its members were associated with Hamas.

Since funding was cut off, he said UNRWA was “functioning hand-to-mouth.”

After Israel accused “12 of 30,000” workers, Lazzarini said he terminated their contracts and the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services launched an investigation, along with an independent review of UNRWA ordered by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In the aftermath, the funding withheld totalled $450 million, Lazzarini said, despite “the unsubstantiated nature of the allegations.”

On Monday, the IDF released recordings proving UNRWA staff took part in the October 7 attack on Israel.

Pointing to the Gazan death toll, with some 5 percent of the population dead, wounded, or missing, he called on Israel to abide its obligations per the Genocide Convention, including “enabling the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

“It is impossible to adequately describe the suffering in Gaza,” Lazzarini said, calling UNRWA “the backbone of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.”

Responding to Israeli calls for the UNRWA to be dismantled, he said this was shortsighted and could not be done without “violating a host of human rights and jeopardizing international peace and security.”

While UNRWA was not started to last forever, Lazzarini concluded that it was the international community’s obligation to secure a “political solution and a genuine peace” before the agency be dismantled.

Read more updates on the Israel-Gaza war