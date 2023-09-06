Rare cache of Roman weapons unearthed in Judean Desert cave

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Ariel University have deemed this find 'dramatic evidence of a specific moment in history'

A discovery in the Judean Desert has unearthed a cache of well-preserved Roman weapons, including four swords and a shafted pilum weapon, believed to be around 1,900 years old.

The ancient artifacts were hidden in a crevice inside a cave located in the 'En Gedi Nature Reserve.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Ariel University have deemed this find "dramatic evidence of a specific moment in history."

Emil Aladjem / Israel Antiquities Authority Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Ariel University unearth rare cache of Roman weapons in Judean Desert cave

“The hiding of the swords and the pilum in deep cracks in the isolated cave north of ‘En Gedi, hints that the weapons were taken as booty from Roman soldiers or from the battlefield, and purposely hidden by the Judean rebels for reuse,” says Dr. Eitan Klein, one of the directors of the Judean Desert Survey Project. “Obviously, the rebels did not want to be caught by the Roman authorities carrying these weapons.

The discovery was first unveiled during a press conference with Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the researchers. The findings are part of the launch of the book 'New Studies in the Archaeology of the Judean Desert: Collected Papers,' which showcases recent archaeological discoveries from the Judean Desert Survey Project.

The swords and pilum were found in a remote cave within the 'En Gedi Nature Reserve, an area characterized by its rugged and isolated cliffs north of 'En Gedi. In the same cave, fifty years ago, an ink inscription written in ancient Hebrew script was found on a stalactite, dating back to the First Temple period.

The recent discovery came about during a visit to the cave by Dr. Asaf Gayer of Ariel University, geologist Boaz Langford of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Cave Research Center, and Shai Halevi, a photographer from the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Their primary goal was to photograph the Paleo-Hebrew inscription using multispectral photography, potentially revealing obscured parts of the text. However, during their visit, Asaf Gayer spotted the Roman pilum weapon concealed in a deep crevice.

The Israel Antiquities Authority's Archaeological Survey Team was alerted to the discovery, prompting a meticulous investigation of the cave's crevices. They uncovered four Roman swords, exceptionally well-preserved, with three of them still sheathed in wooden scabbards.

According to Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, the Minister of Heritage, "We are once again presented with thrilling findings from the Judean Desert that offer a glimpse into the daily lives of our ancestors who resided in this area about 2,000 years ago."

Researchers has yet to uncover the full story behind the cache of weapons but believe that they were stashed by Judean rebels to avoid detection by the Roman authorities.

Dafna Gazit / Israel Antiquities Authority The shafted pilum weapon found in the cave

Additional investigations and research will aim to determine the historical event that led to the concealment of these weapons and whether it is linked to the Bar Kokhba Revolt that occurred between 132 and 135 CE.

In response to the discovery, an archaeological excavation of the cave was initiated by the Israel Antiquities Authority, uncovering artifacts dating back to the Chalcolithic period (approximately 6,000 years ago) and the Roman period (around 2,000 years ago). used for weapon concealment.