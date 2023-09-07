Extinction of large prey spurred development of prehistoric human brain

A TAU study provides an explanation on one of the most intriguing questions in prehistoric archaeology: Why did the tools humans used change?

A groundbreaking study found that ancient technologies developed by humans to hunt smaller, faster prey led to the overall improvement of cognitive abilities as a species.

The Department of Archaeology at Tel Aviv University (TAU) published the new findings on the prehistoric development of the human brain in the scientific journal Quaternary.

The research study was led by TAU professors Dr. Miki Ben-Dor and Prof. Ran Barkai and was designed by correlating the evolution of hunting weapons with human culture and physiology. After analyzing nine prehistoric sites across south and east Africa, and Europe, technological transitions from wood-tipped weapons used to hunt large prey to the use of stone-spears on smaller prey was apparent. The change is attributed to a progressive decline in prey size. At the beginning of the period the dominant species of prey was a 12-ton elephant, and at the end it was a 25kg gazelle. Thus, humans were forced to adapt hunting methods in order to ensure a sufficient energetic return.

Courtesy of Tel Aviv University Illustration of elephant hunting using spears

In the paper, scientists explore topics such as why humans suddenly became smarter and what was the advantage of having a large brain that consumes so much energy. Professor Barkai explained, "We demonstrate that these biological and cognitive changes correlate directly with the size of prey. To hunt small elusive animals, humans had to become smarter, faster, more focused, more observant, and more collaborative. They had to develop new weapons for hunting from afar and learn how to track their prey."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694613017583841717 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Barkai continues, "We provide it is evolutionary pressure that has generated improvements in overall human abilities," lending a significant puzzle piece in understanding the bigger picture of human evolutionary adaptations.