'Magical' artifacts found on Hajj pilgrim route to Mecca in the Eilat mountains

'People in the Early Ottoman Period consulted popular sorcerers, alongside the formal belief in the official religion' say the Israeli archeologists

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) released Monday archeological findings of “magical" artifacts on the Darb al-Hajj pilgrimage route from Egypt to Saudi Arabia, which passed through the Sinai Peninsula.

“This discovery reveals that people in the Early Ottoman Period—just as today—consulted popular sorcerers, alongside the formal belief in the official religion,” said Dr. Itamar Taxel of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Dr. Nitzan Amitai-Preiss of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Clara Amit, Israel Antiquities Authority Clay female figurine found at the excavation area in the Eilat hills of Israel.

The team of Israelis analyzed an assemblage of artifacts first discovered in the 1990s, found in the Eilat region, near the Red Sea. It was determined that the rare collection of objects were used for magic rituals about 400 years ago, “to ward off the evil eye, to heal diseases and more.”

The archeologists said the objects may have been broken purposely in ceremonies, describing one of the objects as “fragments of clay globular rattles, mostly similar to table tennis balls, containing small stones, that sound when the rattle was shaken.”

Clara Amit, Israel Antiquities Authority Colored quartz pebbles found at the excavation area in the Eilat hills of Israel.

In addition, there were two artifacts “similar to miniature votive incense altars,” as well as figurines, particularly of a naked woman “or a goddess with raised hands, a characteristic feature of deities or priests,” and some colored quartz pebbles.

“This is the first time that such a large assemblage of ritual objects of this kind has been found, and it is even more unique at a temporary site and not a permanent settlement,” the researchers stated, describing the material as coming from Egypt.

Clara Amit, Israel Antiquities Authority Clay rattle fragment found at the excavation area in the Eilat hills of Israel.

Furthermore, the location where the artifacts were found was next to Darb al-Hajj pilgrimage road that started in Cairo, through the Sinai Peninsula into the Arabian Peninsula, and was in use from the 7th century CE and to the 19th century CE, since the origin of Islam.

“The road and adjacent archaeological sites are to become part of a unique regional archaeological-touristic area promoted by the Ministry of Tourism,” Southern Regional Archaeologist of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Dr. Omry Barzilai, said about the special site.

Uzi Avner, Dead Sea-Arava Science Center Part of the Darb al-Hajj pilgrimage route in the Eilat mountains of Israel.

The research was recently published in the Journal of Material Cultures in the Muslim World.

