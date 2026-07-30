From ambulance driver to alleged Iranian spy: Israeli indicted in major espionage case

An Israeli ambulance driver has been indicted on charges of carrying out intelligence-gathering missions for Iranian operatives, following a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Northern District Police's Central Unit.

The indictment, filed Thursday in the Haifa District Court, accuses Amir Hisham Muhammad Titi, 34, from the Galilee village of B'ana, of performing security-related tasks on behalf of Iranian intelligence. Titi was arrested in late June by undercover Border Police officers.

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According to prosecutors, Titi's job as an ambulance driver for a private company gave him access to hospitals across Israel. During the recent conflict with Iran, he allegedly documented hospitals' emergency preparedness, including underground facilities and protected areas, and passed the information to his Iranian handlers.

Investigators say he also photographed President Isaac Herzog's visit to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and documented the community of Amikam, where former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resides.

The indictment further alleges that Titi carried out additional intelligence-gathering assignments across the country, including photographing Hostages Square in Tel Aviv while posing as a supporter by holding a sign featuring the hostages, as well as documenting demonstrations at Horev Center in Haifa.

In return, prosecutors say Titi received tens of thousands of shekels, transferred through relatives' bank accounts and a digital wallet.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney Yehuda Dayan of the Haifa District Attorney's Office.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said they "view with utmost severity any actions by Israeli citizens that endanger state security during wartime," and warned the public against attempts by hostile actors to recruit Israelis through social media or other channels.