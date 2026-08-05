IDF Chief: Hamas significantly weakened, military will maintain forward defense in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces' Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said Wednesday that the military has "significantly weakened" Hamas and "fundamentally changed the security reality" in the Gaza Strip, vowing that the IDF will continue proactive operations to prevent future threats similar to the October 7, 2023, attack.

During an operational assessment in the Gaza Strip with senior Southern Command officers, Zamir said the IDF would maintain a forward defense posture along Israel's borders to protect nearby communities.

"In the Gaza Strip, we have struck Hamas, significantly weakened it, and fundamentally changed the security reality," Zamir said. "The IDF will continue to operate proactively... We will not allow a threat to emerge on our borders like the one we experienced during the October 7th massacre."

The IDF chief described the Gaza campaign as part of Israel's broader multi-front military effort, saying he had witnessed the same "spirit of initiative, determination, and commitment to the mission" during a recent visit to forces in southern Lebanon.

Zamir also reaffirmed the military's commitment to pursuing those responsible for the October 7 attack.

"The images from the communities, the Bibas family, the surveillance soldiers, and all the victims of the October 7th massacre are before our eyes every day," he said. "We will continue to pursue those responsible for the massacre, and we will not relent until we bring every person who played a part in it to justice — sooner or later. This is a permanent and ongoing mission."

He thanked the troops and commanders serving in the Gaza Strip, praising the Southern Command for its sustained offensive operations and efforts to track down members of Hamas' Nukhba force and others involved in planning and carrying out the October 7 attack.

Concluding his remarks, Zamir said protecting residents of communities near the Gaza border remains the IDF's central mission, adding that the military will continue strengthening security while maintaining its forward operational posture.