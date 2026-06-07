Iran launches several missile barrages at northern Israel, Israel vows to respond | LIVE BLOG
All flights out of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport suspended until further notice, Iranian media reports
A weeks-long regional truce shattered this evening after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hezbollah command center in Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburb, killing at least two people. Citing prior Hezbollah ceasefire violations, Prime Minister Netanyahu authorized the air-raid, triggering swift retaliation from Tehran. Hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched a warning volley of roughly 10 ballistic missiles toward northern Israel. While the IDF reported all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted or struck open areas with no immediate injuries, hardline Israeli cabinet ministers immediately demanded that "Tehran must burn," prompting emergency high-level security consultations to draft aggressive operational plans.
US President Trump immediately intervened with an urgent phone call to Netanyahu. Expressing strong displeasure over the Beirut strike, Trump publicly implored Israel not to retaliate, noting that the Iranian missiles "didn't hurt anybody." READ MORE FROM SUNDAY HERE
‘I don’t think an Israeli strike on Iran is imminent,’ US official tells Axios
Trump says he would consider a US commando raid if Iran talks fail, while insisting recent Iranian strikes have not derailed diplomatic efforts with Tehran
Trump suggested that military options remain on the table if diplomatic efforts with Tehran collapse. Asked what he would do if negotiations failed "on their merits," the US president said he would consider a US commando operation. Yet, Trump emphasized that the strikes had not diminished his determination to pursue a negotiated agreement with Tehran, signaling that the White House remains committed to diplomacy even as regional tensions continue to escalate.
All flights out of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport suspended until further notice, Iranian media reports
COGAT closes Gaza’s Kerem Shalom crossing and Rafah crossing ‘until further notice’ following Iran’s missile attack
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Israeli PM Netanyahu is currently holding security consultations on the developing situation with Iran
IDF Chief conducts situational assessment, ‘The IDF will strike with determination’ when orders given
The IDF Chief of the General Staff is currently conducting a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum: "The IDF will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given."
Israel's Home Front Command has imposed nationwide restrictions following rocket fire from Iran toward northern Israel
Schools will remain closed, public gatherings are limited, and beaches have been shut. The Transportation Ministry says bus services will operate at 75% capacity on Monday
Trump-Netanyahu call concludes
In a first statement to the public following Iran’s attack, IDF Spokesperson, Effie Defrin, says the Chief of Staff is conducting a situation assessment with the General Staff Forum and is approving plans for the next steps
“The Iranian regime is trying to create a new equation when it conducts direct fire on our territory in response to the IDF attacks on Dahieh. We will not allow this,” said Defrin, adding that the IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and deepen the damage to Hezbollah and will not allow the continuation of firing at the citizens of the State of Israel
In light of the security situation, the IDF has change the Home Front Command's instructions, and are prepared for the possibility of further attacks from Iran