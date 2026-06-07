Iran launches several missile barrages at northern Israel, Israel vows to respond | LIVE BLOG

A weeks-long regional truce shattered this evening after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hezbollah command center in Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburb, killing at least two people. Citing prior Hezbollah ceasefire violations, Prime Minister Netanyahu authorized the air-raid, triggering swift retaliation from Tehran. Hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched a warning volley of roughly 10 ballistic missiles toward northern Israel. While the IDF reported all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted or struck open areas with no immediate injuries, hardline Israeli cabinet ministers immediately demanded that "Tehran must burn," prompting emergency high-level security consultations to draft aggressive operational plans.

US President Trump immediately intervened with an urgent phone call to Netanyahu. Expressing strong displeasure over the Beirut strike, Trump publicly implored Israel not to retaliate, noting that the Iranian missiles "didn't hurt anybody." READ MORE FROM SUNDAY HERE