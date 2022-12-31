Palestinians welcome, Israelis condemn UN vote on Israel’s 'occupation'

'The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people'

Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly requesting that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) consider legal consequences for Israel over its presence in the West Bank, which Israeli officials condemned as "supporting terrorism."

"The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

But Israel's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the UN resolution "despicable" that "will not bind the Israeli government."

"The Jewish people are not occupying their land and are not occupying their eternal capital Jerusalem. No UN resolution can distort this historical truth," he said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a state – in a 1967 war, and peace talks broke down in 2014.

Another senior Palestinian official, Hussein al-Sheikh, said on Twitter that the vote "reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy."

But a diplomatic source told i24NEWS on the condition of anonymity that Israel saw the UN vote as an achievement, "even if it ultimately lost.

"Many like-minded states opposed [the vote]. Israel’s campaign succeeded in changing some votes from the earlier one in November. The number of states opposing, abstaining, and absenting will have an impact on processes later on," the official said.

The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's "occupation, settlement, and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of… Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures."

There were 87 members who voted in favor of adopting the request; Israel, the United States, and 24 other members voted against; and 53 abstained. The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. While it has no powers to enforce its rules, they are binding.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1609113057808257026 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The UN General Assembly’s decision to request an advisory opinion on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by the ICJ is an anti-Israeli decision that lends support to terrorist organizations and the antisemitic BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, contravening the agreed-upon principles of the UN itself," said Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

"This initiative represents another error made by the Palestinian leadership, which has been supporting and inciting terrorism for years and leading its people in such a manner that harms the Palestinians themselves, as well as the possibility of resolving the conflict," he continued. "Instead of working for the benefit of the Palestinian people and fighting terrorism, the Palestinian leadership promotes futile efforts to harm Israel."

"Israel expects the UN to reject the Palestinian's attempts to politicize UN institutions, an act which harms the organization’s international standing and integrity."

The Palestinians have limited rule in the West Bank, and east Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in a move not recognized internationally. Israeli settlements in those territories are deemed illegal by most countries, a view the Jewish state disputes citing security as well as biblical and historical ties to the land.