Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Dmitry Polyansky said Israel, along with Ukraine, is "fighting the same battle - against humanity and international humanitarian law."

It comes in response to Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan's comment comparing Russia's actions in Ukraine with the October 7 Hamas attack. Polyansky wrote on X: "Delirium continues… A week ago we heard from Israeli Representative that 'United Nations is Hamas.' Today - that Russia is Hamas."

"If we apply arithmetic, his statement implies that Russia is the United Nations. We are OK with this."

He continued: "Together with the United Nations we will resist Israel’s attempts to present killing of civilians in Gaza in blatant violation of international humanitarian law as fight with terrorists." He then compared it to how Ukraine has presented the decade-long fighting in the east of the country against Russia-backed separatists.

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

The rant followed Israel's Erdan expression of support for Ukraine at the UN General Assembly meeting marking two years of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. He highlighted "the similarities between Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia that invaded its territory and fires missiles at civilians, and Israel, which suffered a massacre and an invasion by Hamas that fires missiles at Israeli citizens."

The statement follows a series of diplomatic incidents raising tensions between Israel and Russia. Earlier in February, the Russian authorities stopped a senior Israeli official before departure at the international airport in Moscow, resulting in a prolonged period of questioning.

Prior to that, Israeli ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry over her "unacceptable statements" that she made in an interview sharing her views on the Holocaust remembrance in Russia.