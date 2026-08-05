Israeli FM Sa'ar beings South America visit to strengthen regional gies

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar began an official visit to South America on Wednesday, with stops in Ecuador and Colombia, as part of a diplomatic push to deepen Israel's ties with Latin America.

Sa'ar has declared 2026 the Foreign Ministry's "Year of Latin America," highlighting the region as a strategic priority.

The visit includes the first trip by an Israeli foreign minister to Ecuador in 44 years. On Friday, Saar will represent Israel at the inauguration of Colombia's incoming president, Abelardo de la Esperanza, where he is also expected to hold meetings with regional leaders.

The trip follows an agreement reached last month with Colombia's incoming foreign minister, Omar Batella Escobar, on relocating Colombia's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Sa'ar said recent diplomatic efforts have helped strengthen Israel's relationships across Latin America ,"through strenuous and systematic diplomatic work, we have succeeded in strengthening and renewing relations with many countries in Latin America. We are continuing the process of bringing Latin America closer to Israel. Israel and its citizens will benefit from this on all levels: political, economic and touristic."