Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the opening of the Cabinet meeting, "Tomorrow I will depart for Washington to meet, at President Trump's invitation, with President Trump, and afterward to participate in the memorial ceremony for a great friend of Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham." He said he would also discuss "all the issues currently on the agenda, including the situation in Iran" with Trump.

On operations in the West Bank, following the deadly shooting last week, Netanyahu said the instructions given were "to enter the villages, search them, seize weapons, and arrest suspects," adding that these actions "have been carried out and are being carried out at this very moment." He noted that an operation was conducted at a hospital in Nablus, where two accomplices had been hiding and were apprehended, and the attacker's home was sealed for demolition.

The homes of other accomplices have been mapped in preparation for further action.

Addressing the ICC's removal of its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, Netanyahu said the vote "exposed the fact that this individual was not only accused of sexually harassing several women who worked for him," but had also moved to promote arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu argued that the prosecutor did this "to divert attention, to rally all of Israel's enemies around him, and to provide himself with a protective shield," adding, "that shield has now been torn away, exposing both his true motivation and the injustice and deep corruption that exist not only proin the Office of the Prosecutor but throughout the International Criminal Court as a whole."

Netanyahu spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who expressed America's intention to act forcefully against the ICC.