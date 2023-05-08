Ben-Gvir sets conditions for ending coalition boycott, demands a military operation

The Otzma Yehudit party announced that it would stop participating in Knesset votes, citing the government's "weak" response to terrorism

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made several demands of the ruling coalition, in order to renew cooperation between his far-right party, Otzma Yehudit, and the Likud. According to Kan News, he is demanding a major military operation to curb terrorism in the West Bank.

In addition, he demanded his active participation in discussions on security issues, at least a piecemeal approval of the government's judicial reform, and stricter conditions on the incarceration of Palestinian prisoners.

The Otzma Yehudit party recently announced that it would stop participating in Knesset votes, citing the government's "weak" response to rocket fire from Gaza and other grievances. The Likud responded by telling Ben-Gvir that he could leave the government if he did not like the way Netanyahu was running it.

Otzma Yehudit believes that Ben-Gvir could leave the government if the policies he wants to implement continue to be ignored. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent several emissaries in recent days to try to resolve their differences, but no agreement has been reached so far.

The head of the Otzma Yehudit party, whose ministry is in charge of the police, faces increased pressure due to an uptick of terrorist attacks and a sharp rise of homicides in the Arab-Israeli community. Ben-Gvir focuses on Netanyahu’s unwillingness to include him in sensitive security meetings.

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir said he was boycotting the weekly cabinet meeting as Israel returned the bodies of several Palestinians killed in attempted attacks and firefights with troops. According to Kan, Netanyahu may bring the death penalty bill for Palestinian terrorists to a debate in the security cabinet, in order to appease the far-right minister.

The EU have also been threatening to boycott a Europe Day event, due to Ben-Gvir's participation. The latest report is that the Europeans will request to postpone the celebration.