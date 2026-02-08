PM Netanyahu expected to speak at CPAC conference in Budapest

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to travel to Budapest next month to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to official sources in Jerusalem.

The gathering is scheduled for March 21 and will bring together prominent conservative leaders and activists from Europe and the United States.

Israeli officials view this outreach as strategically important, particularly as Israel faces growing international pressure and as political dynamics in Washington evolve ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The conference will be hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a leading figure in Europe’s conservative movement, and will take place just days before Hungary’s general elections.

CPAC Hungary is being promoted as a key forum for coordinating conservative positions, often framed in opposition to the liberal mainstream within the European Union.

At last year’s conference, Orbán unveiled a four-point plan aimed at what he described as the “restoration of European sovereignty,” with an emphasis on curbing immigration, reinforcing the authority of nation-states, and reducing the influence of EU institutions.

Netanyahu’s planned appearance is expected to draw considerable political attention both at home and abroad.

