50% increase in Israelis leaving the country since 2023, study finds nearly

Nearly 270,000 Israelis left the country for periods of at least three consecutive months between 2023 and 2025, a nearly 50% increase compared with the 2013-2015 period, according to a new study by researchers at Tel Aviv University.

The study points to a sharp acceleration in emigration following Israel's 2023 political crisis and the outbreak of the war after the October 7 Hamas attack.

Researchers found that 86,500 people spent at least three consecutive months abroad in 2023, rising to a record 91,500 in 2024 before easing slightly to 90,900 in 2025. While the pace of departures appears to have stabilized, it remains well above the pre-pandemic annual average of about 60,000.

The researchers used stays of three months or longer outside Israel as an indicator of long-term emigration. Based on that methodology, they estimate the official number of emigrants for 2025 will likely total between 45,000 and 50,000 once final government figures are released.

The study also highlights a growing "brain drain," with an increasing number of highly skilled professionals leaving the country. Between 2023 and 2024, about 950 doctors emigrated from Israel. Even after accounting for returning physicians, the net loss exceeded 500 doctors. During the same period, Israel recorded a net loss of 2,360 engineers.

The findings raise concerns over the long-term impact on Israel's workforce, particularly in sectors that depend heavily on highly trained professionals, including healthcare, high-tech and scientific research.

Professor Itay Ater, one of the study's authors, warned that if the trend continues, it could pose a strategic challenge by weakening key industries that underpin both Israel's economy and its national security.