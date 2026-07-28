Ben Gurion Airport hit by widespread delays as summer travel surge strains operations

Passengers travelling through Ben Gurion Airport are facing widespread delays and cancellations during one of the busiest weeks of the summer holiday season.

According to data analysed by the TLVFLIGHT system, only 31% of flights departed on time between 20 and 27 July. Of the 3,499 flights reviewed, just 1,089 left as scheduled.

Delays were widespread across the airport. A total of 709 flights were delayed by 30 minutes to one hour, 479 flights were delayed by one to two hours, and 363 flights departed more than two hours late. An additional 83 flights were cancelled during the same period.

Ben Gurion Airport handles nearly 100,000 passengers and more than 500 flights each day, placing significant pressure on operations during the summer travel rush. The average departure delay last week reached 40 minutes, with the worst congestion occurring at 2 p.m., when flights were delayed by an average of 83 minutes.

Several factors have contributed to the disruption. The Israel Airports Authority says 33 U.S. military refuelling aircraft remain stationed at the airport, occupying aircraft parking stands and increasing air traffic with additional take-offs and landings. The aircraft were originally expected to leave on 21 July, but their deployment has been extended due to the ongoing security situation.

The problems have been compounded by disruptions elsewhere in Europe. Radar and air traffic control failures in parts of Greece, particularly around Athens, triggered delays across Mediterranean airspace, with knock-on effects at major hubs including Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Zagreb.

Airlines have also cited heavy seasonal demand, staffing shortages and operational constraints. Israeli carrier Arkia said it is working "around the clock" to minimise delays, while Blue Bird Airways said congestion in Greek airspace has disrupted its entire flight schedule.

For many travelers, the result has been hours of waiting, last-minute schedule changes and extended time spent either inside airport terminals or onboard aircraft before departure.