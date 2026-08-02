Grenade thrown at another Japanika as conflict between Israeli crime families continues

This morning, police are investigating an attack on an under-construction Japanika in Hadera, Israel. According to officials, a grenade was thrown at the restaurant.

Police are collecting evidence but say they are unaware of any previous threats made toward the business.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a string of attacks against Japanika across Israel. In July, other Japanika branches were attacked: Afula, Netanya, Kiryat Ono, Givatayim, Herzliya, and Ramat Gan. Those cases involved grenades but also other explosive devices, shooting, and attempted arson.

While police do not have a suspect, they say the attacks are part of an ongoing gang war between two Israeli crime families, the Mosli and the Jarushi. They say that the owner of Japanika, Barak Abramov, was previously close to the Mosli but is now believed to have closer ties to the Jarushi.