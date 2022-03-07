LIVEBLOG: Russian army bombs Kharkiv and tightens noose on Kyiv
Russian forces 'accumulating their resources to launch an assault' on Ukraine's capital
The Russian army continued its all-out offensive in Ukraine on Monday, bombarding the country's second city Kharkiv and tightening its grip on the capital Kyiv, while a third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was scheduled for the day, without much hope of success.
The aggravation of the conflict and the possibility of an embargo on Russian oil caused a feverish outbreak on the international markets Monday morning, with vertiginous rises in oil and gold and a heavy fall in the stock markets in Asia.
Intense aerial bombardments hit Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine overnight from Sunday to Monday, targeting a sports complex of a local university and civilian buildings, according to an AFP journalist.
According to the Ukrainian general staff, the Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on Kharkiv, Cherniguiv (north), Sumy (northeast) and Mykolayev (south) and "accumulating their resources to launch an assault" on Kyiv. — AFP
March 07, 2022
Russia recruiting Syrians for Ukraine invasion, US officials say
Russia is recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to join in the invasion of Ukraine as Moscow’s assault is expected to press deeper into cities, according to US officials.
Four US officials were quoted by the Wall Street Journal indicating that Russia is enlisting fighters from the Middle Eastern country hoping they can help overcome Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.
Experts said the move signifies a potential escalation of fighting in the war that Russia triggered on February 24.
Netflix suspends service in Russia amid invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine asks UN court to end Russia invasion
Ukraine will square off with Russia at the UN's top court on Monday, with Kyiv asking judges in The Hague to order Moscow to immediately halt its invasion.
Kyiv lodged an urgent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 27, saying that Russia had illegally justified its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
Ukraine alleges that it is Russia that is planning "acts of genocide" in the offensive launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24. — AFP
Ukraine: Australia urges China to condemn war
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that China is facing "the hour of choice" in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged Beijing to end its tacit political and economic support for the war.
"No country would have a greater impact right now on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine than China," Morrison told the Lowy Institute, a foreign policy think tank based in Sidney.
"The current crisis in Europe" puts China in the "hour of choice," he added. — AFP