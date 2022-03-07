LIVEBLOG: Russian army bombs Kharkiv and tightens noose on Kyiv

Russian forces 'accumulating their resources to launch an assault' on Ukraine's capital

The Russian army continued its all-out offensive in Ukraine on Monday, bombarding the country's second city Kharkiv and tightening its grip on the capital Kyiv, while a third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was scheduled for the day, without much hope of success.

The aggravation of the conflict and the possibility of an embargo on Russian oil caused a feverish outbreak on the international markets Monday morning, with vertiginous rises in oil and gold and a heavy fall in the stock markets in Asia.

Intense aerial bombardments hit Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine overnight from Sunday to Monday, targeting a sports complex of a local university and civilian buildings, according to an AFP journalist.

According to the Ukrainian general staff, the Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on Kharkiv, Cherniguiv (north), Sumy (northeast) and Mykolayev (south) and "accumulating their resources to launch an assault" on Kyiv. — AFP

