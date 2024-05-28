British FM Cameron calls for 'swift' probe into deadly Rafah attack

British foreign minister David Cameron on Tuesday said an investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) into the deadly airstrikes on Rafah must be “swift, comprehensive and transparent."

“Deeply distressing scenes following the air strikes in Rafah this weekend. The IDF’s investigation must be swift, comprehensive and transparent,” wrote Cameron writes on X (formerly Twitter).

“We urgently need a deal to get hostages out and aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire.”

The attack that is said to have killed at least 45 people took place overnight on Monday in one of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) tent camps, reportedly in the designated humanitarian zone, although the IDF stressed the opposite.

AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

The IDF announced an investigation by the top-tier General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism. Amid backlash over the deadly strike, the IDF on Tuesday said it is expanding the Rafah operation.