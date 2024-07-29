2 Hezbollah operatives killed as IDF strikes southern Lebanon, targeting vehicles | LIVE BLOG
Sirens activated in the Western Galilee • IDF says suspicious object entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon before being intercepted
Israel - Hamas War day 297: Lebanese reports alleged that an IDF drone strike hit a car and a motorcycle in the south's Meiss Al-Jabal, killing two and wounding three.
The Hezbollah terrorist organization said that two of its operatives had been killed in the strike. Later, sirens blared across northern Israel, warning of hostile aircraft incursions and rocket barrages.
Netanyahu calls for immediate calm amid Sde Teiman arrests
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for an immediate calm in Sde Teiman, and strongly condemns the break-in into an IDF base.
Deputy Commissioner Avshalom Peled withdraws candidacy for police chief
🚨Hostile aircraft warning in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
IDF chief slams protesters breaking into Sde Teiman base
"The incident of breaking into the Sde Teiman base is extremely serious and against the law," army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said.
"Breaking into a military base and disturbing the order there is serious behavior that is not acceptable in any way." Halevi added that he gave "full support to the military prosecutor's office and the investigating military police in the investigation of every incident that is brought to their attention."
IDF says hostile drone incursion alert was false alarm
🚨Sirens warn of possible drone incursion in Dishon, northern Israel
Hezbollah says rocket fired in response to IDF's targeted killing of terrorists in southern Lebanon
Netanyahu visits site of Hezbollah rocket massacre in Majdal Shams
Uproar as reservist guards arrested on suspicion of abusing imprisoned terrorists