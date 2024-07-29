Israel - Hamas War day 297: Lebanese reports alleged that an IDF drone strike hit a car and a motorcycle in the south's Meiss Al-Jabal, killing two and wounding three.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization said that two of its operatives had been killed in the strike. Later, sirens blared across northern Israel, warning of hostile aircraft incursions and rocket barrages.

